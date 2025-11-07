Trial delayed for former Virginia Beach deputy charged in Rolin Hill’s death

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The trial for a former Virginia Beach sheriff’s deputy charged in connection with the death of Rolin Hill has been delayed.

Former Deputy Eric Baptiste was scheduled to go to trial early next year, but a judge granted a defense request Friday to postpone the proceedings.

Baptiste’s attorney told the court the defense has had difficulty scheduling expert witnesses, including physicians, whose testimony is expected to play a major role in the case. The defense said it contacted 22 potential experts, but none were available for the planned trial date.

John Hood

Baptiste’s lawyers asked that the trial be moved to June or July 2025 — roughly two years after Hill’s death. Prosecutors argued that such a delay was too long.

In granting the postponement, the judge said he was sympathetic to Hill’s family but believed moving forward with the trial in January would not be fair to the defendant.

John Hood

Baptiste, along with former deputies Kevin Wilson and Michael Kidd, was charged in relation to Hill’s death. All three were granted $5,000 bonds earlier this year.

Hill, 37, was arrested in June 2024 for allegedly trespassing and disorderly conduct at a 7-Eleven store. Authorities said he was combative and placed in a restraint device known as “the WRAP” before being taken to the Virginia Beach Jail.

Court video from earlier this year shows deputies attempting to remove the restraint from Hill. During the incident, Hill was struck several times in the head and neck and restrained with a knee pressed against his neck. He later suffered what authorities described as a medical emergency and was taken to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, where he died.

Both sides are scheduled to return to court in December to discuss progress on setting a new trial date. Baptiste remains out on bond.