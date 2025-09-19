Truck crane crashes onto apartments near Pembroke Square

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The crane mounted to a truck tipped over onto a building in the Pembroke Square area of Virginia Beach Friday morning.

Photos sent to WTKR News 3 show a large green crane truck tipped over with the crane boom on the building.

The building, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, is the Pembroke Town Center Homes on Broad Street off of Independence Boulevard in the Pembroke Square area.

Another angle of truck crane crashed into VB apartment building

The name on the truck is E.T. Gresham, a Norfolk-based construction company.

Broad and Jeanne Streets are shut down as of noon Friday while crews work to bring the truck back down safely.

No injuries were reported.