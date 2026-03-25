VB City Council approves redevelopment of former golf course into smaller course & housing community

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach city leaders on Tuesday approved a plan to redevelop a deteriorating golf course in a Southside neighborhood, clearing the way for more than 140 new homes despite strong opposition from some residents.

More than 110 people signed up to speak during the City Council meeting about the proposal, which has divided neighbors in the area.

John Hood

The plan calls for converting the no-longer-maintained 18-hole golf course at the Villages at West Neck into a nine-hole course and building 143 homes on the remaining property.

In recent weeks, residents shared mixed opinions about the redevelopment.

Some supported the project, citing safety concerns tied to the condition of the existing course, including a 2023 brush fire that threatened nearby homes.

Others opposed the plan, raising concerns about increased traffic, construction impacts and the addition of more housing in the neighborhood.

John Hood

After hearing from the community, council members first considered a motion to deny the application. That motion failed to receive enough votes to pass.

Bobby Dyer was among those who initially supported denying the proposal, along with City Council members Stacy Cummings and Barbara Henley.

Henley represents the area where the redevelopment is planned.

“I reluctantly hit the yes button because I am moved by the people, but with that being said, this property is a nuisance and I really don’t see an end in sight,” Dyer said.

Dyer also said the Navy has requested additional housing in the region and that more development is needed to meet demand.

City Council later voted 9-2 to approve the application.

John Hood

Based on discussion during Tuesday night’s meeting, the redesigned golf course could open as early as September 2027.

Some of the additional proffers added to the application included a commitment by the developer to build a traffic signal at the intersection of Signature Drive and West Neck Road.