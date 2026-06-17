Virginia Beach considers selling National Golf Course to developer for $40M in improvements

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — City leaders in Virginia Beach are considering a proposal that could change part of the future of Virginia Beach National Golf Course.

The city said it is facing costly infrastructure and maintenance challenges at the golf course and can no longer afford the significant investments needed to address them.

Councilman Joash Schulman said the city did not seek out this situation.

"I think the community needs to know this is not something that we were actively looking to go about and do. We were faced with infrastructural reinvestment challenges," Schulman said.

A proposal from The Dragas Company would bring nearly $40 million in golf course improvements, add 659 mixed for-sale housing units and generate an estimated $3.4 million in annual tax revenue. The city said any changes to the use of the land will have to be approved by them.

For brothers Aaron and Chris Johnson, the discussion is about more than numbers. It's about a public course they've enjoyed for more than a decade.

"Oh man, it's probably one of the best courses in the area," Aaron said.

"It's open it is inviting and they keep the course conditions elite year round," Aaron said.

Aaron said the course has become a staple for golfers across Hampton Roads and hopes that community value is part of the decision-making process.

"I'm more than hopeful I think the commute you know as much as course means the community I hope that the investors will see that and I hope that will weigh significantly into the decisions that are made for the future," Aaron said.

His brother Chris said public access is what makes the course stand out.

"A course, being available to the public being one that you can get out to without private membership is important," Chris said.

While he is open to seeing some development, Chris said community needs should remain the priority.

"A little bit of both can be a good thing, but it's important to prioritize the needs of the community not just for development," Chris said.

Lifelong golfer Carter Morgan said opportunities to play a championship-level public course aren't always easy to find.

"In general is lacking public accessibility so just having a nice public golf course here that everybody can comply with championship level facilities is nice," Morgan said.

Several council members voiced support for the proposal, citing both the investment in the course — which would bring it back to Pete Dye world class status — and added community benefits.

Councilman Cash Jackson Green said the proposal stood out for its affordability and additional offerings.

"I like this proposal it highlights affordable rates starting at 69 in season 49 season not just that it highlights the need for childcare," Jackson Green said.

Still, Councilwoman Barbara Henley said one issue continues to stand out.

"This is very poorly drained soil," Henley said.

"Is this really the right place to put 659 housing units," Henley said.

A public hearing is scheduled for July 7, and the city council is expected to hold a final vote on July 14. Residents are encouraged to attend and make their voices heard before a decision is made.

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