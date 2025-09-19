Virginia Beach family tries to move forward after losing home, beloved dog in devastating fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — What’s left on Weeping Willow Lane are charred walls and broken memories. For Antonio Brittle and his children, it’s been one of the hardest weeks of their lives.

Brittle’s 4-year-old dog, Bruno, died from smoke inhalation when fire tore through their home. His son made it out safely after calling to say the power had gone out — but Bruno never did.

“Everything that wasn’t burnt between the first and second levels was complete smoke damage. It looks like my walls were painted black,” Brittle said. “First night, I slept in my truck in front of the house. I was still stuck in shock. I couldn't believe it."

The Red Cross provided immediate help, but officials say support like that is temporary.

"We put the client in contact with other organizations, governmental programs, nonprofits that could potentially set them up for success more long term,” said Red Cross representative Leslie Crocker.

Brittle had renters insurance, but only the state minimum. He admits he never thought disaster would strike.

Insurance advisor Travis Law says that’s a common mistake.

“Being underinsured is probably one of the most common deficiencies that we find when reviewing our clients' coverage,” Law said. “But make sure that you’re getting an insurance policy that's going to respond.”

For now, Brittle is holding onto gratitude. His son survived thanks to a smoke alarm. And the neighborhood has stepped in with prayers, donations and love.

“A lot of friends, family, people I didn’t even know cared, reached out to and shown me love,” Brittle said.

The family still needs help — especially for Brittle’s 8-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter.

Click here to donate to the family.