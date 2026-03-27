Virginia Beach leaders consider criteria for honorary street renamings

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Officials in Virginia Beach are considering creating formal criteria for honorary street renamings after a recent City Council discussion highlighted the lack of an established process.

During the city’s more than 60-year history, only six honorary street names have been designated.

John Hood

The first was approved in 2018 along Virginia Beach Boulevard to the Oceanfront to honor Martin Luther King Jr.. One of the most recent designations is Timbaland Way on Bridge Creek Boulevard, named for music producer Timbaland.

City leaders say the recognition is considered a high honor and should follow clearer guidelines.

“I could name civic league presidents, principals of schools, police officers, firefighters, teachers,” Councilman Michael Berlucchi, said during the meeting. “There are just so many amazing people who have done great things, and I think we do need a process.”

John Hood

Recommendations presented by the city’s Planning Department include requiring sponsorship from a City Council member for any honorary street designation. The department also suggested nominees should have made a positive impact on the city or the country and should be deceased or retired from a distinguished career.

Officials also recommended reviewing honorary street names every five years to determine whether they should remain in place.

John Hood

That review proposal prompted discussion referencing honorary street designations elsewhere, including streets named after Sean Combs — also known as Diddy — in New York.

Councilman Michael Berlucchi said the example illustrates how public perception of individuals can change over time and should be considered when evaluating whether honorary street names remain appropriate.

“This is not a joke,” Berlucchi said during the meeting. “This is very serious and concerning.”

City Council has not yet voted on the proposed criteria but will discuss it again at a later date.