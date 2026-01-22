Virginia Beach Public Works prepares for potential winter storm

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Public Works is preparing for a potential winter storm this weekend, with crews focusing not only on snow but also the threat of ice on roadways.

On Thursday, Public Works officials showed News 3 the equipment ready to be deployed, including brine tanks used to pre-treat roads and salt barns stocked to fill trucks if conditions worsen.

While snow is often the primary concern during winter weather, Public Works officials say ice poses a greater danger because it can be difficult for drivers to see.

Crews have already treated icy conditions earlier this winter, including just this past weekend.

“The ice is by far the worst-case scenario,” said Phillip Koetter with Virginia Beach Public Works. “We encourage everybody to stay off the roads in those situations because it’s going to be dangerous for anyone traveling, including our staff, if it’s icy.”

Public Works expects to bring crews in Saturday night and will reevaluate conditions as more weather data becomes available heading into Sunday.

“We’re going to activate our full snow plan on Saturday night,” Koetter said. “We want to be prepared, but we also want to make sure our staff gets here safely, so we want to be here before the storm starts.”

Primary routes, including those leading to hospitals and fire stations, will be closely monitored. Bridges will also receive special attention.

As a precaution, officials say traffic signals at the base of certain bridges, such as the Lesner Bridge, may be set to flash.

“That way, people coming down those bridges do not have to stop in case there is a slick area,” Koetter said. “They have the right of way, so drivers on side streets need to be aware of that.”

Residents are encouraged to monitor weather updates and limit travel if road conditions become hazardous.