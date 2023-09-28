Virginia Beach school leaders to meet with Kellam High coach who's advocating for ADA-compliant restrooms

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Today, Virginia Beach school leaders are meeting with a baseball coach who took issue with some of Virginia Beach City Public Schools facilities not being compliant with the “Americans with Disabilities Act,” or ADA.

Last week, lawyers in Virginia Beach held a press conference with the coach, Saint Clair Jones, who works at Kellam High.

WATCH: Sign of progress in push to get ADA-compliant restrooms at Virginia Beach public high school sports fields

Sign of progress in push to get ADA-compliant restrooms at Virginia Beach public high school sports fields

Jones, who uses a wheelchair, works at Kellam High, which he says does have ADA-compliant restrooms at its field. However, he says when he goes to other high school fields, it’s not possible.

Jones' legal representative sent a demand letter to city and school leaders last week, outlining his inability to gain safe and reliable access to the Virginia Beach Public School baseball facilities that are not ADA-compliant. The letter also stated that if the city failed to present a plan that will make all restrooms in Virginia Beach public high school sports facilities accessible to people with disabilities, Jones and his legal team will file a lawsuit.

On the same day of last week's press conference, Virginia Beach City Public Schools sent us a response, stating that they "will comply with the attorney’s request to provide a reply within a 21-day response period."

Now, school leaders are set to meet this afternoon with Jones to talk about what they can do to provide ADA-compliant restrooms at high school sporting facilities.

The meeting comes after the school board voted Wednesday morning to move forward with addressing the issue.

Jones' legal representative gave News 3 the following statement:

"We’re grateful that the school board has responded to this issue quickly and are looking forward to seeing a plan put into place. Providing adequate access to bathroom facilities is a leveling of the playing field for Coach Jones and all handicap individuals in Virginia Beach."



-Kevin Biniazan

Stay with News 3 for further developments.