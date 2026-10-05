Virginia Beach schools face $350K in student meal debt

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Public Schools is looking to reduce about $350,000 in unpaid student meal debt as school leaders say families are facing financial pressures from rising costs.

District 7 School Board member Matt Cummings said the debt reflects some of the financial challenges families are experiencing, from higher grocery prices to increased costs at the gas pump.

“The last thing on their mind is probably, like, how do I pay for this bill or how do I pay for that when there’s all these other priorities,” Cummings said.

John Hood

Cummings said there are several reasons student meal debt can accumulate. In some cases, parents may allow balances to grow, while other families may encounter confusion about meal costs when transferring between schools.

“You know, sometimes parents will let that debt accumulate, sometimes there are friction points, and those folks transferring schools and not realizing what’s covered and what’s not covered in their new school,” Cummings said.

John Hood

While the school division is working to pay down the outstanding balances, Cummings said the priority remains making sure students have access to food at school.

“Leadership and the director of food services have all made the decision that every single child who needs a hot meal gets their meal at lunch,” Cummings said.

John Hood

The school division has sent reminders to parents about their students’ meal accounts. It is also partnering with the nonprofit All For Lunch to launch a meal donation website aimed at reducing unpaid student meal balances.

The campaign had raised over $12,000 according to the website.

Those looking to donate to the campaign can click here.

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