West Nile Virus detected in mosquitoes in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Mosquitoes in multiple Virginia Beach neighborhoods were found to be carrying the West Nile Virus, the city said Wednesday.

Virginia Beach Public Works says there had been a rise in mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile Virus in the last three weeks.

The mosquitoes carrying the pathogen — which can cause flu-like symptoms or more severe symptoms in rare cases — were found in the following neighborhoods:

Aragona

Kempsville area

College Park

Brigadoon Forest

Thalia area

Plaza

Pembroke

Bay Colony

Green Run

Wesleyan Pines

No human cases of West Nile Virus have been reported in Virginia Beach. The city says Mosquito Control has increased treatment activities in the affected areas.

The detection of mosquitoes positive for West Nile Virus in Virginia Beach comes over a week after the disease was detected in mosquitoes in Downtown Suffolk.

Residents can take precautions like avoiding outdoor time when activity is the greatest (one hour before dusk to one hour before dawn), using insect repellent, and wearing long, loose fitting clothing.

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