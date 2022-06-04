Injured service members hit the waves for 13th Wave Warriors Surf Camp

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A unique group of surfers hit the waves at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Saturday.

The 13th Wave Warriors Surf Camp connected wounded service members and their families with volunteer instructors for a free lesson in surfing at 1st Street Jetty.

Organizers tell News 3 it's the first such camp in three years after taking a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've had people from Walter Reed (Army Medical Center). Triple amputees that stepped on an IED and eight months later they're surfing in our camp," said Ken Hunt, one of the founders of Wave Warriors. "It's a pretty radical transition and just to have a nice fun day where they're with their fellow warriors."

The camp is just one event in the five-day USO Experience — featuring numerous activities and free concerts in honor of service members in Hampton Roads.

"I'm really excited to be here. It's just an awesome opportunity for free and my first lesson," said Samantha Miller, a locally-based Navy sailor who took part in the surf camp.

The USO Experience runs through Sunday, June 5.