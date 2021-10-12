Behind-the-scenes look at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives National Tracing Center

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. - News 3 is has been investigating how law enforcement keeps track of firearms throughout our region.

All year long, News 3 has brought you extensive coverage on how police trace firearms, especially those used in crimes and guns illegally bought for those who legally can't own them.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is a government agency working hand-in-hand with law enforcement on tracing firearms.

"ATF is the only federal law enforcement agency tasked with tracing of firearms," ATF Program Manager Neil Troppman told News 3. "We regulate the firearms industry."

News 3 Investigative Team Producer, Kelly Dietz, and Investigative Photojournalist, Wayne Pellenberg, got behind the scenes access to the agency's National Tracing Center in West Virginia.

Troppman called the facility, "the only facility of its kind in the world."

"Law enforcement, nationwide, when they recover firearms through the course of an investigation, they submit the descriptions of those firearms to the ATF National Tracing Center so that we can trace those firearms for them," he said.

Troppman told News 3, on any given day, the center gets upwards of 1,700 firearm trace requests.

"This past fiscal year, we traced over 490,000 requests for firearms traces," Troppman said. "This year, we're expecting to surpass 540,000 trace requests coming in."

Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone said their teamwork with ATF has helped in their efforts of tracing down firearms.

"It's not just local law enforcement. ATF, FBI, we have a great working relationship with our federal partners," Boone told News 3. "We've made an effort with the partnership of ATF to look at every gun we've recovered. Who purchased it, where it ultimately ends up, how long it takes from purchase to use in crime and how it's impacting the communities."

When it comes to traces, Troppman said there are essentially two types. First, a routine trace, the other, an urgent firearms trace.

