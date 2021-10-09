What does not having Something in the Water Festival mean for the resort city?

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Pharrell Williams said the Something in the Water Festival will not go on and said the city is run by toxic energy.

News 3 is taking a deep look at the financial impacts of the decision as the pandemic caused suffering to parts of the tourism industry in the resort city.

COVID-19 forced the festival to be canceled in 2020 and 2021.

In 2019, 24 million dollars was generated by the event and it was an enormous success.

But letters publicly exchanged between the city manager of Virginia Beach and Pharrell Williams show there are issues between the two sides.

Williams said the city is run by toxic energy that changed the narrative of his cousin's death and the mass shooting in Building 2.

His cousin, Donovon Lynch, was shot by a police officer on March 26.

Many people and businesses are disappointed at the thought of the festival not happening.

"It really just generated so much good throughout the city, not just from dollars and cents, but also just from the harmony it brought to the city," said John Zirkle who runs the DoubleTree by Hilton and the President of the Virginia Beach Hotel Association.

News 3 investigates what not having the festival means financially for the region.

