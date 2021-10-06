Families of mass shooting victims react to Pharrell's letter calling out the City of Virginia Beach for toxic energy around 2019 killings

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - Those who lost their lives in the mass shooting at the Municipal Center more than 2 years ago, also mentioned in Pharrell Williams to the city as he pulled out of his major music festival at the oceanfront.

The city claimed they found no motive as to why a shooter went on a rampage inside the building behind me, and two years later there is still no memorial for the 12 employees who were gunned down while simply at work.

Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams used the words " toxic energy" stating that's his view of how the city of Virginia Beach is being run as he pulled out of his Something in the Water festival to have been held next year.

Toxic is a word very familiar in describing the environment inside Building 2 where 12 people were gunned down on May 31, 2019. The word toxic was sited both in the FBi's report on the mass tragedy, in the Hillard Heintze Independent report.

Pharrell calling the city out stating it was "toxic energy that changed the narrative around the mass murder and senseless loss of life inside building 2"

"It is a good old boy system," said Jason Nixon who lost his wife Kate in the mass shooting. "You had a toxic environment from top down."

Kate Nixonan engineer, and mother of 3 girls, wanted to bring a gun to work that day because she was afraid the shooter was looking to retaliate on workplace grievances.

"The city should have been accountable , they knew all about this in 2016 and did nothing," he said.

Nixon who went to high school Pharrell is elated that the singer is holding the city to task.

"I am glad Pharrellcame out and put us on a national platform because this is what I have been trying to do from day 1," he said. " I felt a sigh of relief , I am sorry he had to take a personal loss but its a loss to my family and other families a long time."

Denise Smallwood of Joshua hardy also gunned down in the mass shooting speaking out Wednesday.

"I want to thank Pharrell for recognizing the City of Virginia Beach as toxic, how many more lives have to be lost for Virginia Beach to step up and own their issues. I thought May 31 would be a walk up call , however Virginia Beach never changed they continued with business as usual"

Joshua Hardy's brother W.E. Hoskins Jr, also speaking out, " I cannot criticize Pharrell Williams in recognizing the truth about the City of Virginia Beach, this is a sad day for me."

Debbie Borato, who lost her sister Missy Langer in the mass shooting also aligning with Pharrell stating, "I am thrilled Pharrell has made a stand, some don't like it however it takes money to fight power and the May 31st familes don't have the exposure Pharrell has or the money, there is a right and a wrong here and Pharrell is right."

