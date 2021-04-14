Isle of Wight NAACP calling for Windsor Police chief's resignation after press conference about viral traffic stop

WINDSOR, Va. - The Isle of Wight NAACP is calling for the chief of police for the Windsor Police Department to step down.

This comes after Chief Rodney “Dan” Riddle answered questions Wednesday about the viral December traffic stop of Army Lt. Caron Nazario.

"After watching the press conference held by officials in the Town of Windsor regarding the incident involving Lt Nazario we are appalled at some of the statements made by the Town officials as well as the Chief of Police. Therefore we are calling for the immediate resignation of Chief Rodney Riddle," Isle of Wight NAACP President Valerie Cofer Butler wrote in a statement.

Butler said in the coming hours, the group will lay out its reasons for calling for Riddle's resignation in a letter to local and state officials.

In video of the traffic stop, which has garnered national attention, Nazario is shown being pepper-sprayed and threatened. The Windsor Police officers involved in the incident were Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker.

Nazario is now suing the officers over the traffic stop, during which the officers drew their guns, pointed them at him and used a slang term to suggest he was facing execution, according to a lawsuit.

On April 11, officials said Officer Gutierrez was fired as a result of the incident.

Chief Riddle's press conference followed a meeting Tuesday night where the Windsor Town Center was packed. Town council met in their first public meeting following the revelation of the December traffic stop.

