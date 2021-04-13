Windsor Town Council to hold first meeting since police incident came to light

WINDSOR, Va. - The town council is meeting Tuesday night for their first public meeting following the revelation of December's traffic stop involving Lt. Caron Nazario.

One of the police officers involved in the incident has been fired. The Town Manager confirms to News 3 Joe Gutierrez was fired on Sunday, which is months after the incident, but after the video of the incident went viral.

Town officials have remained publicly quiet, outside of the town manager releasing statements. No town council members have responded to emails or phone calls from News 3.

In the fallout from the incident, the police department is facing new scrutiny. Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring has launched a patterns and practice investigation into the department.

"Is there a pattern or practice of misconduct either by these officers or the department as a whole? That's what we're looking into," said Herring.

Herring has requested information and documents from the department, including information on complaints from traffic stops over the last 10 years and the personnel files of the officers involved.

"What we saw in the videos of the traffic stop in Windsor was appalling, dangerous and unacceptable," he said.

On Monday night, members of the NAACP held a press conference demanding an investigation. They allege African Americans are disproportionately puled over in Windsor and the surrounding area.

"This stretch of road has become a speed trap for many individuals as they travel through this stretch of small towns," said Brandon Randleman.

Herring says his office's investigation will be able to substantiate these claims if they're accurate. He's promising to be as transparent as possible in releasing the findings. "This shouldn't have happened to Lt. Nazario. It shouldn't happen to anyone and it shouldn't happen again," said Herring.

Tuesday night's meeting begins at 7 p.m. News 3 will have a crew in attendance.