Isle of Wight sheriff's office speaks out about incidents, safety issues involving 'car clubs'

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — Hampton Roads law enforcement is getting the word out about so-called "car clubs" caught on video driving dangerously.

News 3 Assignment Editor John Cowley spent months gathering video like this, and radio traffic from authorities, detailing what these groups are doing.

News 3 got video from a viewer earlier this year showing a parking lot packed with cars in Norfolk’s Ocean View neighborhood, watching a car do donuts.

But it's not just in one neighborhood.

Radio traffic from March detailed another incident at JANAF in Norfolk, where an officer stated a Dodge Charger was doing donuts around their cruiser and a large crowd of people surrounded the cruiser.

In Virginia Beach, earlier this month, firefighters initially responded to a reported vehicle on fire on I-264, but were cleared because it was determined to be vehicles doing burnouts on the interstate.

Capt. Tommy Potter with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office said the issue of "car clubs" like these are not just a problem in their community, but all throughout Hampton Roads.

“What we’re having is sometime 150 to 200 cars, and they come out to these shopping centers, and they’re really acting in a reckless manner,” Potter said. “They’re speeding, they’re doing donuts, they’re traveling against the flow of traffic, they’re impeding the flow of traffic, they’re running stop lights, they’re disregarding traffic signals.”

Capt. Potter said one example was a couple of weekends ago when roughly 200 cars showed up at the Carrollton Shopping Center near the James River Bridge.

“The cars started acting in a reckless manner, doing donuts, racing up and down the parking lot, and when our deputies responded, we actually had individuals who surrounded their patrol vehicles,” Potter said. “Individuals started jumping on the hood of their car and beating on the hoods of their patrol vehicles, and that creates a huge risk for our personnel.”

Potter told News 3 no one was injured in this incident, but law enforcement made several arrests.

“If you want to show up, and you want to display your cars, you’re proud of the work you’ve done, there are appropriate avenues to do that,” Potter said. "But it’s not at 11:30, 1, 2 o’clock in the morning, creating problems for our residents. It’s just not acceptable."

Jim Ballard lives not too far from an abandoned shopping center in Isle of Wight County near Franklin, where groups have met up before.

“I’ve seen tire tracks where they’ve peeled out all over the parking lot,” Ballard said. “I don’t like that kind of activity, especially in high traffic areas and on other peoples’ property.”

He said his biggest concern is safety for residents and businesses.

“Sounds to me like just unruly kids,” Ballard said. "Their mommas and daddies need to be taking care of them."

Capt. Potter said, in cases like these, the Code of Virginia allows law enforcement to seize vehicles, and in the Commonwealth, reckless driving is considered a Class 1 misdemeanor.