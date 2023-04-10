J&A Racing announces inaugural Labor Day race at Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — J&A Racing has announced the Chartway Virginia Beach 10 Miler will debut Labor Day weekend at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

James Bryan with J&A says while it's not officially replacing the Rock-n-Roll Half Marathon, it does give runners a new run in the same time slot.

J&A says participants will have the opportunity to run a 5K on Saturday, 10 Miler on Sunday, or both with the Live the Life Challenge.

The new race will be held in conjunction with the Live the Life Concert Series from Beach Events.

J&A says Virginia Beach is expecting thousands of runners, supporters and spectators for the highly anticipated new run.

The Chartway Virginia Beach 10 Miler is the start of a busy fall season, with Race Director Jerry Frostick saying "We are thrilled to add this new branded road race to our schedule with the ongoing support of the City of Virginia Beach and Chartway Credit Union. It's their support that sets the pace for the next great running event in Virginia Beach for both locals and visitors alike."

Each race route will take the runners through a scenic and waterfront tour of the Oceanfront on a fast and flat course that is ideal for participants of all athletic ability, according to J&A.

The Virginia Beach 10 Miler takes place on Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, and lottery entry opened Apr. 3 and goes until Apr. 17 at 11:59 p.m.

The new race is limited to 7,500 participants, and general registration based on open spots will open on Apr. 24.

