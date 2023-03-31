Judge sends Cory Bigsby, father of missing Hampton 4-year-old, to mental facility for treatment

Cory Bigsby, the father of missing child Codi Bigsby, is going to a mental facility for treatment following a court-appointed doctor’s evaluation.

The mental examination results come from the third doctor to evaluate Bigsby’s mental competency. One of the previous doctors who evaluated Bigsby, hired by the defense, was not on the commissioner’s list of appointed physicians.

Bigsby’s lawyers argued that the other doctor, who found that he was fit to stand trial, had reported false information. His lawyers cited an instance when the doctor provided inaccurate information about where he was raised.

RELATED: Second mental examination ordered in trial of Hampton father of missing child

On January 27, a judge shared that a third doctor, picked by the court, would be selected to evaluate Bigsby.

On Friday, March 31, the doctor said they “had concerns” about Bigsby’s mental competency.

After hearing the doctor’s findings, the judge decided to send Bigsby to Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg.

Bigsby will be there for two months before reassessment. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 14 at 9 a.m.

Stay with News 3 for updates.