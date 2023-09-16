Jury convicts 21-year-old in Norfolk Police Sargent burglary, death: Commonwealth's Attorney

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk jury convicted a 21-year-old in the shooting death of a former Norfolk Police Sargent.

On Feb. 28, 2022, police said that Xavier Elija Hudspeth and Andra Brown, 21, tried to burgle the home of former Norfolk Police Sargent William Irving Moore, 83, according to news release from the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. The co-defendants had plotted to steal Moore's collection of firearms.

Hudspeth was employed by a cleaning company that had gone to Moore's house on Phillip Avenue before the incident, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. Brown testified that Hudspeth recruited him to rob the firearm collection. The alleged plan was for Brown to burgle the home while Hudspeth kept watch because Moore and his daughter who lived with him, Connie Hubbard, would recognize him.

Brown knocked on Moore's door to see if anyone was home. When Moore answered the door the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office says that Brown immediately shot him once in the head and twice in the chest, killing him.

Hubbard said she heard gunshots from her bedroom but thought they came from outside, and she called the police, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. When Hubbard opened the door to check on her father the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office says Brown shot her in the face.

Hubbard fell but remained conscious, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. She played dead while Hudspeth and Brown rummaged around the house, where she said she heard a familiar voice ask “Dude, what did you do?”

When she was confident the two had left her home, Hubbard found her father unresponsive and went to a neighbor's house for help, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

Hubbard had surgery as a result of the shooting, and as she was recovering in the hospital, she told her sister that the voice she heard belonged to "the cleaning guy," according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. Hubbard lost eye because she was shot and says she still suffers from pain and trouble with her balance.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office secured indictments from a grand jury against both Hudspeth and Brown for first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, armed statutory burglary, three counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of those felonies, conspiring to commit armed statutory burglary, and conspiring to commit the larceny of firearms. Hudspeth was also indicted for the larceny of a firearm from Moore’s home that occurred a month before the fatal home invasion.

In November 2022, Mr. Brown pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, the use of a firearm, and conspiring to commit the larceny of firearms, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's office. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 6.

Friday, Sept. 15, the jury found Mr. Hudspeth guilty of second-degree murder, the use of a firearm in the commission of murder, the use of a firearm in the commission of aggravated malicious wounding, armed statutory burglary, conspiring to commit armed statutory burglary, and conspiring to commit the larceny of firearms, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 1.