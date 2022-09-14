Jury deliberations underway for man accused of killing Christopher Cummings in 2011

NORFOLK, Va. - The Jury deliberations are underway for Rashad Dooley, one of four men accused of killing Christopher Cummings.

The jury deliberated for 6 hours on Tuesday and have continued into Friday afternoon.

The jury requested to hear audio recordings of phone calls related to the case to help them make their decision.

This case went cold after Cummings was killed back in 2011, but new evidence led to four arrests in August of 2021.

New surveillance footage obtained by detectives reopened the case, and shows a red vehicle near the murder scene. At the time, Dooley drove a red Honda.

Kwaume Edwards, another one of the four men charged with Cumming’s death had his case dismissed by a judge in June.

Javon Doyle's case was deemed a mistrial after the jury was unable to come to a decision.

Ahmad Raheem Watson was indicted on 15 felony counts and they were all dismissed with prejudice at a motion hearing.

This is a developing story and News 3 will be updating this article as deliberations continue.