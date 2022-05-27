Jury expected to start deliberations in Lamont Johnson trial Friday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Jurors are expected to begin deliberations in the Lamont Johnson murder trial on Friday.

After three days of the prosecution presenting their case, the defense said they had no evidence to present on Thursday afternoon.

On Friday, jurors will get their instructions from the judge, both sides will present closing arguments, and then deliberations are expected to start.

Johnson is charged with second degree murder and is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Bellamy Gamboa in 2018. He's also charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Gamboa's body was never recovered.

If found guilty, Johnson faces between five and 40 years in prison on the murder charge and up to a year for each delinquency charge.

Johnson's attorneys attempted to have the case thrown out on Thursday, saying there was insufficient evidence for the case to constitute a murder charge, but the judge ruled against their motions and said the case can go forward.

On Thursday, jurors saw video of Johnson re-enacting where he put Gamboa's body in a dumpster in Chesapeake.

Previously, prosecutors played video of Johnson confessing to killing Gamboa.

