Juvenile male suffering life-threatening injuries after shooting on Wyngate Drive: Norfolk police

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating after a shooting seriously injured a juvenile male in the 5300 block of Wyngate Drive.
Police say the call came in at 12:36 p.m., and a person of interest has been detained at the scene.
The juvenile male has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Norfolk police.
