Lifeguards ranging from 17 to 75 years old across US to compete in Virginia Beach

Posted at 12:13 PM, Aug 08, 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hundreds of professional lifeguards from across the US will compete for individual and team honors at the 2023 Jersey Mike's USLA National Lifeguard Championships.

The lifeguards range in age from 17 to 75, and will compete in water and beach-course events.

Events that will challenge their skills include surf swims, beach runs, paddleboards and surf boats.

You can watch the competition from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 10 to Aug. 12 between 23rd Street and 26th Street.

Admission is free.

