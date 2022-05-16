Live blog: Thunderstorms cause trees, power lines to fall across Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We are tracking severe weather all across our viewing area Monday.

Nearly our entire area is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 p.m., with several reports already of trees and wires down. We are working to learn more details on the exact locations of damages.

There is another round of storms expected.

Norfolk:

According to a local storm report by NWS AKQ, a utility company reports thunderstorm wind damage at 2:20 p.m., that caused power lines to be knocked down resulting in multiple power outages in the area.

If on the interstate, it is advised to head east on 264, and get off onto S Military HWY due to an outage report between 264 and Indian River Road of S Military HWY.

There were also reports of a tree that fell on a home on Wilson Road. According to fire officials, the homeowner was home at the time, but there are no reports of injuries. They say the tree landed on the granddaughter's bedroom but the granddaughter was not there at the time.

Additionally, a large tree damaged a fence behind New Rising Sun United Holy Church in the 1700 block of Wilson Road. Some property also appears to have been damaged.

A tree also fell on a home in the 1400 block of Manson Street. There are also shingles and other pieces of the roof on the ground. The homeowner told a News 3 photographer they weren't at home when the tree fell. They said they only knew of the damage before coming home because of their cameras.

Hampton:

A tree on Chestnut Avenue was knocked down and is partially covering the road, which is off Mercury Boulevard.

A next door neighbor provided us with this video their Ring doorbell camera captured of the tree falling on Chestnut Avenue:

Southampton County:

NWS AKQ reports that in Hunterdale there have been 911 call center reports for thunderstorm wind damage at 1:02 p.m. It has caused trees to fall down near the intersection of Bethel Road and Sedley Road.

Isle of Wight County: