Loaded gun found on student at Bayside High School, student arrested: Principal

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Bayside High School's principal Troy Walton sent a message to Bayside families this morning saying school administration was made aware of a concerning picture on social media, leading to the search of two students.

Principal Walton says that during the search, one of the students was found to have a loaded handgun in their backpack.

No one was injured, and Walton says all students and staff are safe.

Walton says the school administration, Virginia Beach Police Department, and the Office of Security and Emergency Management have investigated the matter and the student that had the gun has been arrested, and will be facing criminal charges.

"As the safety and security of our students and staff are our highest priority, we ask that you please remind your children that weapons of any kind are not allowed on school property for any reason and can lead to serious consequences," Walton said in the statement to families. "In addition, continue to remind your children that if they see or hear something concerning, they should report it to police or an adult immediately."

Walton also mentions the Nashville shooting on Monday may lead to more fear, and the findings today may have enhanced those fears. Walton says that school counselors are available and can help in finding additional resources if they're needed.

