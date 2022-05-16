Local food bank says thousands of pounds of food collected during drive still isn't enough; needs more donations

HAMPTON, Va. – Monday, we searched for positive news in Hampton Roads to help put a smile on your face. In doing that, we came across a group in need of help.

The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank participated in a nationwide food drive this past weekend for families in need. While they say they collected about 40,000 lb of food, they say that will barely make a dent in the millions of pounds of food they distribute each month.

It was the national "Stamp Out Hunger" drive on Saturday that helped fill shelves at the food bank - but barely.

Chief Executive Officer Karen Joyner says while this is typically a dry spell for them, hunger never stops.

She says the 40,000 lb of food donated equates to about 30,000 meals, which may sound like a lot.

But with rising grocery and fuel costs, Joyner says it's not enough.

“During this time of year, there’s not a lot of sources of food that come to us. It’s not like the eating season – November, December - when there’s a lot of food coming in. Now the food drives drop off, and we’re still distributing food every single day,” Joyner explained.

If you want to help, there’s still time. Simply fill up a bag or any bag and place it by your mailbox, and it will get picked up.

Click here to learn more about how you can donate.

