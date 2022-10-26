Local Hampton Roads organizations help provide opportunities for individuals with disabilities

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.- Here at News 3 we're celebrating the positivity across all our communities.

It includes contributions by some who haven't always been given the same opportunities.

During Disability Employment Awareness Month, we’re highlighting two local organizations helping make a difference by providing equality and opportunities.

“I care a lot about my clients,” said baker Katy McLaughlin.

McLaughlin has worked at the Sugar Plum Bakery for the past 10 years.

We got the chance to watch the talented artist in action and get to know her better.

“My special cakes because I’m special needs myself,” McLaughlin said.

But Katy’s love of baked goods isn’t the only reason she’s been here for a decade.

“I love working here," said Laughlin. "They’re a part of my family, great friends. I’m grateful.”

“Everybody wants to feel like they've got a purpose,” said Sugar Plum Bakery Executive Director Patricia Rakes-Clark. “And that's what we really strive to create here.”

Rakes-Clark tells us although she’s been with the bakery for the past 21 years, the non-profit organization has trained and employed individuals with disabilities since 1987.

“There is a need for a supportive environment for individuals, they just work maybe a little bit differently than we do and maybe learn a little bit differently than we do,” said Rakes-Clark. “But given a chance they can do so much. And it's nice to be able to give them the opportunity to do that.”

She emphasized the importance of meeting people where they’re at and giving them the tools they need to be successful.

“I think disability cuts across every family,” said Paul Atkinson Sr., CEO of Eggleston.

Atkinson has provided training, education, and employment services for people with disabilities for the past 67 years through the organization Eggleston.

Eggleston helps employ hundreds in landscaping, food services, and at more than a dozen local community partners.

Atkinson spoke to us about their mission, and he provided some insight that might help others think differently.

“I think I'm still a tab, I think you're a tab. And a tab is somebody that is temporarily able bodied,” said Atkinson. “Disability, the human condition is such that over time, most people will have a period of their life where they will be disabled.”

At Eggleston, we also spoke with Hazel Thomas who almost didn’t take a break to chat with us as she cleaned and packed cords.

“In some cases, I get a box at eight o'clock, and I'm done like at 8:30 or an hour,” said Thomas.

She’s one of the highest producers at the business fulfillment center.

“It just makes me want to cry because they're so special to me, especially Pat, Melvin, all of the supervisors in the employees," Thomas said. "I love them so much, and I never felt this much love in a job.”

Hazel told us she loves her job, and that she’d recommend anyone to come work with her.

She also hopes more people will be open to giving disabled individuals not just more opportunities in the workforce, but to be seen and appreciated for who they are.

“Some of them don't get treated right, and it's wrong. Just because of a disability you don't sit there and be mean to them,” said Thomas. “They're just like, regular people, like, out in the world. Instead of joking them, it's just not right. They should think twice and appreciate people like us for real. Because we’ve got a heart of gold.”

According to the CDC, there are 61 million adults living with a disability, which means about one in every four adults in the USA have some type of disability.

If you’d like to find out more about how you can support their missions, just click on their websites here for Eggleston, or here for the Sugar Plum Bakery.

