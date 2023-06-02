Local man accused of fatally shooting New Jersey councilwoman withdraws bond request

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A local man accused of fatally shooting a New Jersey councilwoman appeared in court for a bond hearing on Friday, June 2.

The man, Rashid Bynum, was arrested in connection to the death of Eunice Dwumfour: a councilwoman for Sayreville, New Jersey, who was shot and killed four months ago, according to police.

Police say he was arrested on Hornsea Road in Chesapeake on May 30, one day before his 29th birthday. The following day, Bynum made his first court appearance where he was arraigned on a first-degree murder charge and two gun-related charges.

Friday's bond hearing lasted for just over two minutes. At the hearing, prosecutors cited a Virginia statute that states defendants are not eligible for bond if their charge is punishable by life in prison. Bynum's attorney ended up withdrawing the bond request.

Prior to the bond hearing, county prosecutors said they used cell phone records, E-ZPass records and witness reports to connect Bynum to Dwumfour’s death. Prosecutors did not share a motive, but they said the two are believed to have known each other through church.

Bynum is currently scheduled to appear in court on June 29 for his extradition hearing. However, Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney D.J. Hansen said that hearing may not be necessary if he is extradited to New Jersey before then. He said for that to happen, a Governor's warrant from Youngkin's office is required. At the bond hearing, prosecutors said they're starting that process soon.

