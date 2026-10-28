Salmonella outbreak linked to raw oysters sold in Virginia, CDC says

NORFOLK, Va. — A salmonella outbreak has been linked to raw oysters sold in Virginia, according to a notice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



The CDC report said the Little Wicomico Oyster Company voluntarily recalled oysters from the Little Wicomico River in Virginia and contacted its customers.

The whole (shellstock) oysters were harvested between Sept. 18, 2026 and Oct. 8, 2026.

In addition to Virginia and Maryland, CBS News reports the oysters were distributed to retailers in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington, D.C.

So far, 27 people have contracted salmonella as a result.

The Little Wicomico River harvest area has been closed as a precaution.

"Consumers, restaurants and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve recalled oysters from Little Wicomico Oyster Company harvested in the Little Wicomico River from September 18, through October 8, 2026, and should dispose of potentially contaminated products or contact their distributor to arrange for destruction," the CDC website states.

The CDC advises anyone with the following symptoms to contact their doctor:



Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 2 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as:

Not peeing much Dry mouth and throat Feeling dizzy when standing up



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