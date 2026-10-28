Norfolk first responders assemble 500 care kits for crews in disaster zones

NORFOLK, Va. — In recognition of National First Responders Day, Norfolk first responders are giving back to their colleagues across the country.

Norfolk Police, Fire and Rescue, and dispatchers teamed up with Operation Blessing, at their Chesapeake warehouse, to assemble care kits for first responders working in disaster zones nationwide.

It marks the first time Operation Blessing has created this type of kit.

"Because we volunteer all the time. We're out in the community when a disaster struck and right beside us is always the local first responders," said Benjamin Brittain. with Operation Blessing. "We've got everything from multi tools, electrolytes, power banks, lots of little tools and gadgets. Also some little snacks to give them the energy, the boost. Making sure they're staying healthy and hydrated."

Norfolk first responders tell nNews 3, they were quick to get involved.

"First responders, we're a unique group and you know, no matter what uniform you wear, what city and state that you're in, we have a bond. So, it's nice to know that we can give back to first responders when they're in need as well," said Carrie Jones, Public Information Officer with Norfolk Fire and Rescue.

The 500 care kits will be distributed to first responders working in disaster zones nationwide in the months to come.

Those interested in volunteering with Operation Blessing click here.

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