Man pleads guilty in fiery Norfolk street takeover in West Ghent

NORFOLK, Va. — A man charged in connection to a fiery street takeover in Norfolk's West Ghent neighborhood pleaded guilty Tuesday.

D'Shawn Creque, 28, was charged with aiding and abetting in connection to the chaotic night. He pleaded guilty in court Tuesday, having already completed 80 hours of community service since.

Creque must complete 20 additional hours of community service and have good behavior for six months to end the case against him.

The scene unfolded in May on Redgate Avenue, when dozens appeared and raced around the street, firing up a flamethrower and lighting off fireworks. One caller to police said, "The street's on fire!"

Street takeover in West Ghent

The man accused of using the flamethrower — 19-year-old Isaiah Simmons — was also charged.



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