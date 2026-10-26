Man charged in Norfolk State senior's death told police his 'gun went off' by accident, court documents reveal

NORFOLK, Va. — The man accused of shooting and killing a Norfolk State University senior in the parking lot of a Waffle House told investigators the shooting was accidental.

Semaj Coleman, a senior majoring in health services management, was fatally shot in the parking lot of the Waffle House on Virginia Beach Boulevard near Military Circle, according to the university and Norfolk police.

A 23-year-old man, Matthew B. Croslin, of Newport News, was taken into custody at the scene. He has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless handling of a firearm, the Norfolk Police Department said. Officers said their initial investigation found that the shooting was accidental.

Court documents obtained by News 3 said Croslin told police his "gun went off and struck the victim in the chest."

Croslin told investigators he was hanging out with Coleman and other friends in the Waffle House parking lot. He said he was talking with Coleman about firearms and showed her his gun, which went off and shot her.

Police said they got the call around 11:45 p.m. Saturday for a woman who had arrived at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries. Coleman later died.

Witnesses reported there was no fight or argument leading up to the shooting.

Coleman was originally from Mollusk in Lancaster County in the Northern Neck. The university said she was affiliated with Norfolk State's Spartans Promise to Persist with Purpose program, which helps promote career readiness, and that she was recently inducted into the National Association for Allied Health Professions.

In a statement, the university's Office of the President called the incident tragic.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Semaj's family, friends, classmates, faculty, and all those who knew and loved her. The loss of a member of our Spartan family is deeply felt, and we recognize that this news may bring shock, grief, and many difficult emotions," the university said.

University officials said that counseling is being offered to students.

"May we come together as Spartans to honor Semaj's memory, celebrate her accomplishments, and provide strength, comfort, and care to one another during this difficult time," the university said.

Croslin is being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond. The investigation remains ongoing.

Students who need assistance can reach the NSU Counseling Center at 757-823-8173, or after-hours support at 757-823-9000. Additional virtual support is available through TimelyCare at timelycare.com/nsu.

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