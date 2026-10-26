Sen. Louise Lucas attends Get Out the Vote block party in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — State Senator Louise Lucas and her daughter, Lisa Lucas-Burke, attended a Get Out the Vote community block party sponsored by State Senator Louise Lucas.

Lucas and her daughter appeared to have a lot of support from the community.

Media were not allowed onto the event property. A person with the Portsmouth Sheriff's Office directed media to remain in a designated area and said no interviews would be available.

We spoke with Bilal Muhammad, who said Senator Lucas personally asked him to stop by the event.

“We’re here today supporting her, and we’re standing up trying to get her strong moral support that is needed,” Mohammad said. “We hope that this community here in the Hampton Roads area will move forward behind her.”

During the event, Lucas could be seen getting onto a bus and leaving. She waved at the media as she was driven away.

On Thursday, federal authorities charged Lucas with leading a criminal enterprise that allegedly acquired and distributed large quantities of marijuana and laundered the proceeds. Six other people, including several of Lucas’ relatives, were also named as defendants.

We asked Muhammad about his reaction to the indictment.

“Knowing Senator Lucas for many years, I’m standing with her today,” Mohammad said. He added that, based on his experiences with Lucas over the years, he has seen “good progress” and “great production” in the community.

The event comes at a busy time for the Lucas family. Lisa Lucas-Burke is running for Portsmouth City Council, while she and her mother, State Senator Louise Lucas, were both indicted in the same federal case.

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