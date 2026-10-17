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95-year-old woman dies after minivan overturns on I-264 in Portsmouth

Virginia State Police
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Virginia State Police
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PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A 95-year-old woman died Saturday afternoon after a minivan ran off Interstate 264 in Portsmouth, struck a light pole and overturned, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened around 2:34 p.m. on October 17 along I-264 westbound near the Victory Boulevard exit ramp.

According to a preliminary investigation, a white minivan ran off the roadway, struck a light pole and overturned.

State police identified the woman who died as Yvonne Cowart, 95, of North Chesterfield.

Cowart was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Hospital officials confirmed she died from her injuries around 3:30 p.m. Her next of kin has been notified.

Another passenger, an adult woman, was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The driver did not report any injuries at the scene, according to state police.

Investigators have not released information about what caused the minivan to leave the roadway.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.

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