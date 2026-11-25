HAMPTON, Va. — Every Monday at Hampton Baptist Church, volunteers gather to ensure no one in their community goes hungry through a weekly meal program called SAME—short for "So All May Eat." At the heart of the effort is volunteer coordinator Amy Witcover-Sandford.

"In 2015, we changed the name to SAME to better reflect how we feel about our neighbors who come in here—that we're all the same," Witcover-Sandford said. "We all have the same worth, and we treat all our neighbors like we would treat our friends."

Fellow volunteers say Witcover-Sandford’s impact goes well beyond serving a hot meal. She regularly coordinates services that connect neighbors with flu shots, voter registration, and other essential community resources.

"She is a lot more than just serving food, believe me," one fellow volunteer said. "She has set up programs that actually help and aid the homeless and the needy people. She is definitely loved by the entire community."

Pastor Garnett echoed that sentiment, praising her ability to unite people.

"Amy's the kind of person that if you meet her, you don't really forget her," Pastor Garnett said. "She's definitely somebody who engages people, includes people, really brings people together around a common purpose."

Witcover-Sandford does all of this work without a paycheck. When News 3 anchor Blaine Stewart asked why she dedicates so much of her time—under the guise of filming a standard feature story about the program—she kept her answer simple: "I'm paid in joy."

That is when Blaine Stewart surprised her with the latest News 3 Everyday Hero award, complete with an official plaque and $425 in cash—which included an extra $125 to celebrate community partner Southern Bank's 125th anniversary.

"Oh my goodness," Witcover-Sandford said as she accepted the surprise honor.

It was a well-deserved recognition for a woman dedicated to making everyone around her feel seen, valued, and welcome.

"It makes the world better because she's here," Pastor Garnett said.

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