Virginia dairy farm launches virtual 'Adopt a Cow' program for students

NOTTOWAY COUNTY - One of Virginia’s last remaining dairy farms is giving students a front-row seat to life on the farm.

Richlands Dairy in Nottoway County is expanding its educational outreach through a new “Adopt a Cow” program that allows classrooms to virtually follow a calf throughout the school year.

The family-run dairy is known for producing its own milk, ice cream and butter on site. Now, students can learn where their food comes from by tracking the growth and development of a calf through regular online updates and interactive learning opportunities.

The program is open to both teachers and students, with enrollment available through Jan. 1. Farm leaders say the initiative is designed to connect young people with agriculture and provide a hands-on learning experience, even from the classroom.

As dairy farms become increasingly rare across Virginia, Richlands Dairy hopes the program will help inspire a new generation to learn more about farming and food production.

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