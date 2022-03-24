Local organizers confirm major hip hop and reggae artists coming to Portsmouth music festival in April

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Local organizers tell News 3 that they are indeed holding a festival in Portsmouth next month at the Sportsplex.

It’s being called the “420ish Unity Festival.” It's scheduled for April 23 through April 24.

Germain Green, the festival's founder, said they got the final approval Wednesday from the city, but he added that they’ve had some of the artists booked since December.

The advertised line-up includes hip hop and reggae artists like Rick Ross, Shaggy, Gucci Mane, Remy Ma and Spice.

Portsmouth School Board member Lakeesha Atkinson is one of the local organizers. She also told News 3 that the festival is happening, and they wanted a “wow” factor with the artists they booked.

Atkinson said they submitted a safety plan to the city, and they will have law enforcement from both Portsmouth Police Department as well as the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office in addition to private security.

Green said the plan is to have the festival in a field behind the Sportsplex building located at 801 Portsmouth Boulevard. Vendors will be set up in the Sportsplex parking lot, according to Green. He added that they have nearly 3,000 parking spots available through a nearby church and other businesses.

According to the festival website, tickets are $199 for a 1-day pass, $299 for a 2-day pass, or $449 for a VIP 2-day pass.

News 3 is working to gather more information and will update this story.