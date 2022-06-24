Local, state police prepared should protests happen following Roe v. Wade ruling

If protesters take to the streets following the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade, local and state police say they're prepared to respond in order to keep people safe.

Virginia State Police briefly spoke with News 3 over the phone before the Supreme Court's Friday decision, saying responding in the aftermath of the decision was the department's top priority.

In Hampton Roads, police in Chesapeake, Hampton and Newport News all say they do not know of any demonstrations planned locally.

Sgt. Leo Kosinski of the Chesapeake Police Department tells News 3 that there are plans in place in the event of "civil disturbance" and that off-shift officers can be called back in if needed.

He also says local cities have Mutual Aid agreements that allow departments to support other agencies if called upon. Although a different situation, Kosinski tells News 3 Chesapeake police supported Virginia Beach police officers in June 2020 during protests at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

The Portsmouth Police Department also sent News 3 a statement Friday morning saying, "We are aware of the court's decision and stand ready to allow anyone who wants to exercise their constitutional rights to peaceful protest. We are monitoring the current situation locally, regionally, and nationally."

