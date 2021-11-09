Local Veterans Day Events in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Veterans Day is always a holiday where Hampton Roads goes all out.

Here’s a list of events being held on or around Veterans Day to celebrate our veterans:

Norfolk

Veterans Day Weekend at Nauticus

From November 11 to 14 All veterans and active-duty service members will receive 50% off general admission tickets All Veterans and Active Duty will get a complimentary ticket to opening night at Winterfest on the Wisconsin on November 11th, 2021. Proper ID is required and the discount applies to service members only, additional guests will need to purchase tickets online or at the admissions desk. Discounted military tickets must be purchased at the Admissions desk.



Annual Wreath-laying at MacArthur Memorial

Thursday, November 11 at 2 p.m. at the MacArthur Visitors Center U.S. Congresswoman Elaine Luria, 2nd District of Virginia is featured speaker Mayor Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander will provide remarks. The ceremony is free and open to the public.



Chesapeake

Wreath-laying Ceremony

Thursday, November 11 at 11 a.m. Chesapeake Veterans’ Memorial in front of City Hall, 306 Cedar Road The public is invited to attend



Virginia Beach

“Salute to Service” online event

Wednesday, November 10, 6-7 p.m. Virtual discussion featuring Veterans from the PRincess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Alumni Association, The Disabled American Veterans, and Symphoncity. Program will last approximately 1 hour and will feature video of musical selections as well as discussion and resources.

Tidewater Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony

Thursday, November 11, 9 a.m. Parade starts at 16th Street and Atlantic Avenue and ends at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial at 19th Street, across from the Virginia Beach Convention Center, 1000 19th Street. The parade will include more than 90 units including military units from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard that represent the military installations across the region. Veterans from World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm, Desert Shield, and Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom will participate, as well as several Tidewater municipal and veterans support organizations, including local high school bands and Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops. Immediately following the parade, a formal ceremony that includes military, federal, state and local dignitaries will be held following the parade at 11 a.m. at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial.



Newport News

Veterans Day Ceremony

Thursday, November 11 at 11 a.m. at the Victory Arch in downtown Newport News (25th Street and West Avenue). The program was announced by Councilman Scott and sponsored by the American Legion BraxtonPerkins Post 25.



Williamsburg



Place Flags on the Graves of Veterans in Honor of Veterans Day

Tuesday, November 9 at 9 a.m. at Cedar Grove Cemetery Join the Patrick Henry Chapter of the Disabled American Veterans, Rotary Club of James City County, Salvation Army of Williamsburg, Cedar Grove Historical Society, representatives from the City Police and Fire Departments, veterans and Greater Williamsburg residents as they place more than 500 flags in honor of Veterans Day. Anyone interested should meet Caretaker Bill Brown at the flagpole. Flags will be provided.

Veterans Day Proclamation Ceremony at Colonial Williamsburg

Thursday, November 11 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. An afternoon march and ceremony honoring America’s veterans featuring the Colonial Williamsburg Fifes and Drums, Military Programs staff, and an address of gratitude to Williamsburg community veterans by Mrs. Washington. The march begins at Capitol Circle and concludes with a commemoration service behind the Courthouse. All armed forces veterans are welcome and encouraged to participate.

In Defense of Our Liberty at Colonial Williamsburg

Thursday, November 11 from 7 pm - 8 pm Now is your chance to enlist in the Continental Army. As a recruit, see what it was like to be a soldier in the 18th century. Learn how soldiers lived, fought, and survived an eight-year ordeal to become free and independent. Raise your hand to affirm your allegiance to the 13 United States of America, and your journey will begin. Get your tickets here.



York