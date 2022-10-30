Long-awaited Aquaplex opens in Hampton after construction delays

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton's new Aquaplex celebrated its grand opening Saturday. It was a long-awaited opening due to construction delays.

Olympic medal-winning swimmer Cullen Jones joined the mayor and other leaders for a special ceremony Saturday morning.

The $30 million facility includes two state-of-the-art pools with one for swimming and diving competitions.

Not only is it expected to bring people to the area, but it will also have a major role in helping kids who live in a community on the water learn how to swim.

"I didn't learn really to swim until I was a college freshman and required to take swimming," said Mayor Donnie Tuck, "because we're surrounded by water and we have a number of African Americans who drown because of the inability to swim so that's important."

The Aquaplex will also have a water playground portion. It's slated to open next spring.