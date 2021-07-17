Loved ones hold candlelight vigil for former Indian River football player

CHESAPEAKE, Va - A former Indian River high school football player gone too soon. A candlelight vigil was held tonight for 24-year old Jaquan Yulee who died Tuesday night after his car flipped on its roof in Suffolk.

"To go through this, I wouldn’t wish it on nobody," Fred Yulee said, Jaquan Yulee's father.

Family members, friends and former classmates lit candles and released balloons in the sky to honor Yulee and his legacy beyond what he did on the football field as a linebacker.

Former football coaches at Indian River say they remember Yulee’s smile that would always light up any room.

"His infectious spirit he had. He was always a guy to bring a smile on your face, even when you were getting on him about something he did in practice. He would still do something to make you laugh or smile as a coach. You just don’t get that all the time," TJ Lee said, Yulee’s former Indian River Football coach.

A close friend and former teammate says Yulee brought him closer God.

"He lifted me up spiritually and I had to take notes from the things he was giving me because I didn’t have anyone like that to really sit down and talk to me. What I learned from him was that no matter what obstacle is coming your way in life, always stay positive in life and pray to God. That’s how I got closer to God," Romon Copleand Jr. said.

Yulee often wearing the number two on his jersey was a top recruit in his high school senior class before he went on the play for Marshall University.

"It’s a funny story how he started wearing the number two. When I seen him, I just walked past him and I said what number you want. He started laughing and he was like five and I was said no I’m going to give you the number two. I said you got to be special to wear that number two," Marcus Ferebee said, Yulee's former football coach at Indian River High School.

Yulee’s father says today would been the day he announced that he was transferring to Virginia State University.

"He said I want to do a video tomorrow while I’m working out and I announce what I want to do and we go show it on Friday at 12 o' clock on my lunch break."

Jaquan Yulee's funeral will be at Kings Fort High School on June 23 at 1 p.m.

