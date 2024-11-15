Major rain and flooding, a key SITW deadline, Trump nominates Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: Sunrise Brief

Rain from last night and today could result in flooding issues. Be prepared as you drive around Hampton Roads, especially around areas of tidal flooding near high tide this morning. While the rain will clear up by this afternoon, we will have about 5.4 feet of tidal flooding this morning. It will decrease to a nuisance level of flooding by tonight.

Today marks a key deadline for the next Something in the Water festival. Earlier this week, Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer threatened to pull the plug on next year's SITW if the organizers don't sign a contract by end of business today.

The city council directed the city and SITW organizers to enter into a contract for the event after the festival was postponed this October. Festival organizers had a deadline to sign the contract by November 1, but it still wasn't signed when the issue arose at Tuesday's council meeting, the city says. Mayor Dyer said he was "very angry," and shared the updated deadline.

We'll have updates on-air and here on WTKR.com if we learn of any developments with the contract today.