Major rain and flooding, a key SITW deadline, Trump nominates Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Rain and flooding, a key SITW deadline, Trump nominates RFK Jr. to cabinet
Rain from last night and today could result in flooding issues. Be prepared as you drive around Hampton Roads, especially around areas of tidal flooding near high tide this morning. While the rain will clear up by this afternoon, we will have about 5.4 feet of tidal flooding this morning. It will decrease to a nuisance level of flooding by tonight.Rain from last night and today could cause flooding issues
Today marks a key deadline for the next Something in the Water festival. Earlier this week, Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer threatened to pull the plug on next year's SITW if the organizers don't sign a contract by end of business today.
The city council directed the city and SITW organizers to enter into a contract for the event after the festival was postponed this October. Festival organizers had a deadline to sign the contract by November 1, but it still wasn't signed when the issue arose at Tuesday's council meeting, the city says. Mayor Dyer said he was "very angry," and shared the updated deadline.
We'll have updates on-air and here on WTKR.com if we learn of any developments with the contract today.VB Businesses and festival goers speak on SITW missed deadline
Trump nominates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as his Secretary of Health and Human Services. President-elect Donald Trump made his first full public address since his election victory speech in Mar-a-Lago last night. He was joined by several of his newly announced cabinet picks. One of his latest picks, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., for Secretary of Health and Human Services, is now sparking controversy over his previous criticisms of vaccines and other public health measures.
RFK Jr.'s push to combat chronic disease and clean up the nation's food supply has resonated with some Trump supporters, but his calls to remove fluoride from public drinking water and criticisms of vaccines have raised concern among public health experts.Trump nominates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as his Secretary of Health and Human Services
This morning's weather: Cool, rainy start, with a drier afternoon
Forecaster Derrah Getter says we'll have a cool and rainy start to the day with temperatures in the middle 50s. Scattered showers will continue to push off shore through the late morning.
By the afternoon, we'll begin to dry out. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. The sunny and dry weather returns tomorrow. Highs will be in the low 60s and we're not expecting any rain.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
This morning's traffic:
So far this morning, there haven’t been any major traffic incidents in our area.
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.
We Follow Through: About half of the Nansemond River is severely impaired
A recent report on the Nansemond River is concerning a local nonprofit. Beth Cross, the president of the Nansemond River Preservation Alliance, says their most recent data on the health of the river was not good.
It's a story News 3's Kurt Williams is following through on after first reporting on the river's health last November. He went to Mattanock Town, the Nansemond Indian Nation tribal headquarters, that sits on the river. At the time, Keith Anderson, Chief of the Nansemond Indian Nation, stressed how important the health of the Nansemond River is.
The alliance, the tribe and others are collaborating to improve the river's health with urgency, stressing that we "must act now." Turns out, there are ways you can help too, including reevaluating certain lawn care products you use to putting native plants in your yard.
Watch the full story on News 3 This Morning here.