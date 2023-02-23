Man accused in 2004 Virginia Beach murders pleads guilty for second time

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A man pleaded guilty to 12 counts, including aggravated murder, on Thursday in connection to the 2004 murders of a 29-year-old and her seven-year-old son.

Richard Stoner faces up to life in prison at his sentencing, which is currently scheduled for May 1.

This is the second time Stoner has pleaded guilty in the 19-year-old case that began when Lois Schmidt and Jonathan Vetrano were found shot dead in a burning home on Newcombe Road.

The case had gone cold for several years until 2018 when Stoner and Schmidt's ex-husband, Christopher Schmidt, were arrested. Court documents showed that one piece of evidence was a disc that contained a recording of Stoner calling the Cold Case Line.

Investigators said Stoner confessed to killing the mother and son pair, admitting Schmidt hired him to kill his ex.

After initially pleading guilty to avoid the death penalty, a judge allowed Stoner to withdraw his plea in 2021 after then-Gov. Ralph Northam signed a law abolishing the death penalty in Virginia.

Christopher Schmidt maintained his innocence and charges against him were withdrawn in 2021.

Stoner appeared in Virginia Beach Circuit Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty for the second time.

