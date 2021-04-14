Man accused of robbing Hampton credit union twice arrested in Georgia

HAMPTON, Va. - A Newport News man accused of robbing a Hampton credit union twice in February has been arrested in Georgia.

The Hampton Police Division announced Wednesday that U.S. Marshals took 34-year-old Bryan Adrian Lee into custody in Alpharetta, Georgia, where he will be held before being extradited back to Hampton Roads. U.S. Marshals worked in coordination with Hampton investigators.

Around 9:30 a.m. on February 25, dispatchers got a call about a robbery at the BayPort Credit Union in the 1100 block of Big Bethel Road. The investigation revealed that the suspect entered the business, passed a note implying he had a firearm and demanded money.

Police said after he got the money, he fled the scene in a vehicle.

Investigators identified Lee as the subject on March 2. He had warrants on file for two counts of Bank Robbery, two counts of Entering a Bank While Armed and one count of Use of a Firearm in Commission of Felony in connection with two BayPort Credit Union robberies. Lee was also wanted for the robbery that occurred at the same location on February 15, according to police.

