Man arrested after crashing car into Gloucester business while fleeing from police: GCSO

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — Sheriff's deputies say a driver, now identified as 22-year-old Julius Bishop from Newport News, has been arrested after crashing his Mustang into the Auto Max of Gloucester on Saturday night.

Deputies say around 11:52 p.m. on Feb. 18, they received a tip about a large group of vehicles racing into Gloucester County.

Deputies observed around 100 cars driving recklessly and spinning out in the parking lot of White Marsh, according to the sheriff's office.

According to deputies, when they attempted to disperse the crowd, they observed a Ford Mustang leave the parking lot and drive recklessly, including reaching speeds of 125 miles per hour after a deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop. Deputies say the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Bishop, refused to comply with that traffic stop and at one point cut it's lights off while traveling at 117 miles per hour.

Deputies say the vehicle lost control on George Washington Memorial Highway and crashed into the car dealership, hitting four parked vehicles and a light pole.

According to deputies, when they approached the suspect vehicle, Bishop put the car in reverse and attempted to drive away. At this point, deputies say they observed Bishop wearing a ski mask.

Deputies say Bishop surrendered and was placed under arrest. According to the sheriff's office, he has been charged with felony elude, reckless driving- general, reckless driving- speeding, two counts of reckless driving- fail to maintain control of the vehicle, improper lights, four counts of felony destruction of property, and wearing a mask to conceal identity.