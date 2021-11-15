Watch
Man arrested after Norfolk double shooting leaves 1 man dead, 1 man hospitalized

Norfolk Police
Posted at 11:21 AM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 11:21:46-05

NORFOLK, Va. - Detectives have arrested and charged a man they say is responsible for a shooting that left one man dead, and another man injured Saturday evening.

On November 14, around noon, officers responded to the report of a gunshot victim in the 1300 block of Strand Street. When police arrived, they found 30-year-old Drosvin F. Escobar, of Norfolk, suffering from a gunshot wound. Escobar was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 26-year-old man was found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital.

As a result of their investigation, detectives have charged 21-year-old Jose J. Gutierrez-Chavez with second-degree murder, malicious wounding, and two counts of use of a firearm.

Detectives say this was a domestic-related shooting.

