2 people shot, 1 killed in gun violence in Norfolk, within 72 hours

GUN VIOLENCE IN NORFOLK LEAVES 2 SHOT AND 1 KILLED — NORFOLK, Va - A heavy police presence on Strand Street as grief struck through the neighborhood. According to police, a shooting happened on the 1300 block of Strand Street. Police tell News 3 they are investigating the shooting that left one man dead. It’s unclear if a suspect is in custody.

One neighbor who lives near where the shooting happened says he’s shocked to learn of the deadly incident.

"I been out here for about ten years and this is a surprise for me. I never seen nothing like this happen because this is a quiet neighborhood," Wilburt Pope said, a Norfolk resident.

This comes as the third shooting in Norfolk in the last 72 hours and less than 24 hours of the stop the violence forum where community members came together to address gun violence before city leaders and local activists.

"We in partnership with other parts of norfolk government and the government of virginia are putting systems in place,"Ramin Fatehi said, the Norfolk Commonwealth Attorney-Elect.

Saturday, homeowners in the Glenwood Park area of Norfolk say there home was shot at in the early morning hours.

"Explosives it sounded like and then my husband realized that it was much closer than it sounded and he started immediately telling everyone to get down," Verisis Brown said.

News 3 saw at least eight bullet holes on the outside of Brown’s home, including four through her garage and front porch.

Thursday night, a shooting happening on Wiley Drive where a man with a non-life-threatening injuries was taken to hospital.

Officers took the suspects into custody at the scene, a 17-year-old boy and Mario Mcinnis of Norfolk. (photog note: show mugshot)

Police are investigating that shooting.