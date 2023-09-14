Man arrested in Newport News murder 2 days after grieving mom speaks to News 3

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police have arrested Ronald Lashawne Brown and charged him with murdering 35-year-old Tahesha Saunders, just two days after News 3 spoke with the victim's grieving mother.

Brown was apprehended Thursday, September 14, in Hopewell, Virginia, and is being transported back to Newport News for booking.

On Thursday, August 3, around 8:42 a.m., Newport News Police Department responded to the1100 block of 33rd Street in reference to a shooting. Officers said they found Tahesha outside a home suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was pronounced deceased at the scene, police confirmed; they also said the incident appeared to be domestic in nature.

Brown was identified as a suspect on August 24, and had been at large up until an arrest was made on Thursday. He faces multiple charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and murder in relation to the homicide.

On Tuesday, News 3's Danielle Saitta spoke with Tahesha's mother, Monica Saunders, who said she's been forced to shoulder the responsibility of raising her daughter's six kids as she waited for justice to be served.

In her lifetime, Saunders says she lost two children. One daughter to lupus two years ago, another daughter to gun violence.

She says grief has weighed on her knowing that the man who allegedly shot her daughter was still on the streets.

Monica says Tahessa and Brown were together for a few years and he acted as a stepfather to the kids, though Monica says his demeanor changed over time. She says Tahesha was emotionally and physically abused by Brown up until her death.

Monica gave News 3 details on the days leading up to her daughter's murder, saying she begged her daughter to leave Brown, but she couldn't make her.

