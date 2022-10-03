Watch Now
Man arrested in Virginia Beach after being connected to a recent homicide investigation

Posted at 10:29 AM, Oct 03, 2022
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police have arrested a man connected to a recent homicide investigation.

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office investigators first obtained a first-degree murder warrant for Jordache W. Leache.

Amid the investigation, officials learned that Leach had fled to Virginia.

The Virginia Beach Police Department assisted in finding Leach, which ultimately allowed them to find and place him into custody after a traffic stop late Thursday night.

Leach is facing charges of being a fugitive from justice concerning the death of Michael A. Morgan, who was 32 years old and resided in Lumber Bridge, North Carolina.

He is currently being held with no bond and is set to be sent back to Robeson County upon the completion of his extradition process.

Leach is being charged with First Degree Murder once he returns to Robeson County.

The victim was found inside his residence by a family member already deceased on Monday, September 26, 2022, around 3:30 p.m.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you or someone you may know has any information, please call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170.

